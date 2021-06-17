 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Redistricting could be a big mess

Editor:

Some people knew what redistricting District 21 could end up having done, how we could really be ruined by the wrong people having control of us, especially the framers, by having someone in a city trying to work with them.

At one point, Mr. McHugh had a piece in a newspaper, where he figured the town of Massena could be under someone's control in Uitca or Watertown with Syracuse.

This was talked about in 2002. Do you really want to compete with larger towns for help?

Cynthia Merrick, North Lawrence

