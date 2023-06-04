I am writing in hopes to bring attention to a serious issue involving hundreds of small businesses all over New York. Bottle redemption centers are closing all across New York, causing many to lose their jobs. And it’s all preventable. We have been begging legislators to help us for years, to no avail. We haven’t been given an increase on our handling fee (how we are paid for our work —by companies like Pepsi, NOT state funded — since 2008. Since then, our cost of minimum wage has gone up 11 times. That’s 11 increases in our expenses over the last 15 years and 0 increases in our pay. And that is just one portion of our expenses. Everything from insurance to our trash has increased. We’ve been put in an impossible situation. And legislators don’t seem to understand the sense of urgency. New York had close to 1,000 redemption centers. And that number is dwindling by the day. Any politician that claims to support small business needs to make it a priority to pass emergency legislation to increase our handling fee.