Letter to the editor: Recycling change needed in county

Editor:
The issue of waste management is currently, and urgently, in the public eye, as Warren County has just released its Draft Solid Waste Management Plan for public comment. This document (available on the Warren County website, scroll down to beneath the “Latest” section) states that, regarding Warren County Local Law No. 2 of 1991 which mandates recycling: “Currently no municipalities located within the Planning Unit (Warren County) are actively enforcing any of their local, adopted recycling laws. In fact, in some cases, they are not even aware that such laws exist.”
Furthermore, Local Law No. 3 of 1991 in which haulers are required to have a permit from the superintendent of public works, is also not being enforced, according to the document.
Warren County must take the driver seat in enforcement of recycling and hauler permitting. The licensing of local haulers would give Warren County the power to control the way material is collected, mandating source separation, rather than the more wasteful single stream co-mingled approach. Licensing would also call for the systematic collection of data about the quantities and kinds of waste being collected, as well as its final destination. Additionally, licensing would offer the county the opportunity to collect an annual fee, which could fund many efforts to reduce, reuse and recycle.
Nancy Ellett-Crosby, Greenwich
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!