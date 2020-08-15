Letter to the editor: Recycling change needed in county

Editor:

The issue of waste management is currently, and urgently, in the public eye, as Warren County has just released its Draft Solid Waste Management Plan for public comment. This document (available on the Warren County website, scroll down to beneath the “Latest” section) states that, regarding Warren County Local Law No. 2 of 1991 which mandates recycling: “Currently no municipalities located within the Planning Unit (Warren County) are actively enforcing any of their local, adopted recycling laws. In fact, in some cases, they are not even aware that such laws exist.”

Furthermore, Local Law No. 3 of 1991 in which haulers are required to have a permit from the superintendent of public works, is also not being enforced, according to the document.