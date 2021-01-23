Letter to the editor: Reconciliation requires accountability

Editor:

Since the assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, we have been hearing calls for unity … calls for “getting past” what happened that terrible day.

Although the calls are laudable, there is one thing missing — an acceptance of responsibility. We have heard members of Congress, condemning the violence. That is the easy part; that is a God, mother, and apple pie kind of statement. Nobody disagrees there.

What are we not hearing? Members of Congress, including our own representative, who have refused to call out Mr. Trump’s remarks to the crowd before sending them off to the Capitol. Who among them has renounced the untruths that the election was stolen from Mr. Trump?

Despite some 60 court rulings that found no evidence of massive vote fraud; despite claims by Attorney General William Barr that there was no evidence of massive voter fraud; despite numerous recounts in those battleground states that showed no change in the vote totals, the lie persisted that the election was stolen.

Most religious persuasions have rituals of reconciliation and they usually acknowledge some kind of responsibility for an action and a promise to “sin no more.” We have not seen either.