Letter to the editor: Recognize what is good and what is bad

Editor:
It’s insane that we wouldn’t protect water from mercury, lead, plastic, protect air from toxic pollution, protect children from poison. Seeing raging wildfires, killing heat, devastating hurricanes, floods, droughts ... how could we not do everything to protect our only home? How not see through obvious propaganda calling child care, medical care, education, livable wage, justice, sustainable earth as “socialist” and see unrestrained greed, removing regulations protecting air and water, lowering corporate and individual taxes (from 70% to 21%) as “freedom” and “democracy?”
Shouldn’t we recognize suppressing voting rights as wrong, unAmerican? Our last election, according to all the Republican and Democratic election officials and the courts was free of any fraud, the high turnout a victory for democracy. How not question Republican legislatures desperately working to change what worked for all into one working just for them, threatening dissenting voices, questioning the election, calling Jan 6’s violent insurrection “normal tourism,” the whole Republican party, even in the North Country, supporting a cruel, corrupt demented man in his whining fantasies of having won? It is crazy and dangerous, dangerous as the lie that vaccines are a government plot (despite 99% of those dying of COVID are unvaccinated), teaching a complex history unAmerican, being asked to wear a mask a terrible affront.
When someone is caught in delusions, good friends gather to speak truth, helping a friend see more clearly. “If you see danger, tell someone”...”Drive and live like your children live here”...We do live here and there is danger. Red flag laws are supposed to remove weapons from those who are dangerous, but if ignorant people support weapons in delusional hands, our country, children, earth are in real danger.
Thousands of good people risk their lives trying to protect what’s precious. May our lives and actions be a blessing, not a curse.
Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann