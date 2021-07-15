Letter to the editor: Recognize what is good and what is bad

It’s insane that we wouldn’t protect water from mercury, lead, plastic, protect air from toxic pollution, protect children from poison. Seeing raging wildfires, killing heat, devastating hurricanes, floods, droughts ... how could we not do everything to protect our only home? How not see through obvious propaganda calling child care, medical care, education, livable wage, justice, sustainable earth as “socialist” and see unrestrained greed, removing regulations protecting air and water, lowering corporate and individual taxes (from 70% to 21%) as “freedom” and “democracy?”

Shouldn’t we recognize suppressing voting rights as wrong, unAmerican? Our last election, according to all the Republican and Democratic election officials and the courts was free of any fraud, the high turnout a victory for democracy. How not question Republican legislatures desperately working to change what worked for all into one working just for them, threatening dissenting voices, questioning the election, calling Jan 6’s violent insurrection “normal tourism,” the whole Republican party, even in the North Country, supporting a cruel, corrupt demented man in his whining fantasies of having won? It is crazy and dangerous, dangerous as the lie that vaccines are a government plot (despite 99% of those dying of COVID are unvaccinated), teaching a complex history unAmerican, being asked to wear a mask a terrible affront.