Regarding Sarah Sanders' Republican rebuttal to the SOTU speech, she says, “I’m for freedom. He’s for government control.”

As soon as they hear "Freedom," RINOs become weak in the knees. What “Freedom”? The dog whistle is clear. Freedom in the context of her Christianity? This faith is above the Constitution. Huckabee wants freedom from taxes. The country couldn't exist without taxes. Huckabee wants the most wealthy "free" from paying their fair share. She wants the most wealthy "free" from pesky, revealing audits.

Huckabee wants to be "free" to blame Biden for the results of the COVID pandemic when it was Trump’s administration that blew it. He failed to fully use the Defense Procurement Act. Remember the massive shortage of personal protective equipment and the medical and essential workers who worked in fear of because Trump refused to use his power to protect them? Trump refused to implement test, trace and quarantine, which allowed COVID to peak without effective medications. 250,000 died unnecessary deaths. Trump could only talk up quack cures and trash Dr. Fauci.

Biden organized the response to put shots in arms, implemented the COVID relief package that saved Main Street, and created the greatest job recovery in history. Huckabee is certainly "free" from telling the truth about Biden's achievements. It was our military and a coalition of Western liberal democracies that gave Ukraine tools to defend themselves from Russian aggression. Huckabee is "free" to defend Trump’s many appeasements and praises of Putin and authoritarianism. Huckabee was all in on Trump’s deranged attacks on our republic. Now she's a pillar of democracy? Our government may not be perfect but it's better than the others.

Our job is to perfect the Union, not divide it on religious and lifestyle grounds.

Al Scoonzarielli,

Moreau