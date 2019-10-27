Editor:
Pinocchio paces the floor. He doesn't know whether to call an exorcist or a mental health professional. He dials Dumbo.
"Elise Stefanik has gotten worse," Pinocchio begins. "Her speech is growing violent and irrational. It's scary!" Concern furrows Dumbo's kind brow. "What are her symptoms?" "Elise can't put two words together!" exclaims Pinocchio. "Ah, that's surely a sign of mental imbalance," opines Dumbo. "What words trouble her most?" "It's strange," Pinocchio explains. "Elise has a constituent, an accomplished woman and 30-year resident of the district, who is opposing her in the next election. You know, our centuries-old Democratic process? Well, Elise can't speak this person's name. It's as if she's afraid of its power. It's an easy name, too: 'Tedra Cobb.' How hard is that? But Elise can't address Tedra Cobb respectfully. She adds hate-filled words that are libelous, uncivil and just plain lies. These words frighten children. Dogs cower in corners, cows run for the hills. And constituents fear that she'll start terrorizing them if they cross her! Ken Tingley was doing an honest editor's job when she accused him of censorship. Can you imagine? He was doing democracy's work! And worse, she's set her thugs to threaten the entire Post-Star staff. Elise has aged out of Princess. Now she's become malignant Queen."
"Your observations are troubling," responds Dumbo. "I've noticed worrisome behaviors myself. The grand 'I' dominates her thoughts and public statements. Did you know that Elise singlehandedly saved Jerusalem and the Holy Land while on congressional vacation? Not even Christ could do that. She also personally, daily, guards the northern border to prevent Canadians from invading our clothing outlets." Dumbo shakes his head with sad disbelief. "This is what it's come to, bizarre delusions of power and grandeur: the shocking, deranged reality of EliseWorld."
Catherine Fay Roberts, Schuylerville