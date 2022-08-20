Letter to the editor: Real vs. alternative facts examined here

Hey now! A writer from Warrensburg asked a few questions I'd like to answer. It seems he's been reduced by alternative facts into a person not to be taken seriously. His failure is a consequence of cognitive biases and brain biology which help explain why real facts don’t change his mind. Like many Trumpites, they are rationally compromised by Republican propaganda. They simply are helpless, unable to tell truth from fiction. Here are the answers he asked for in the order he asked them:

1. Stefanik is a liar, seeking power and position in her slavery to Trump. She sold out. She supports banning abortion, she supports the anti-democratic lie about the election and voted for the scheme to disrupt the peaceful transition of power.

2. The bipartisan 1/6 Select Committee has revealed the depth and breadth of the many Trump schemes to hold on to power. Trump now proposes by Schedule F to cripple our essential, expert, professional government workers and install only those expressly loyal to him. The government is not the enemy. We achieved great success with a professional cadre. Want a banana republic? Authoritarians install loyalists to control you rather than experts who carry out our laws and defend us.

3. Biden has restored and brought NATO back to life and relevance after Trump undermined it for Putin. NATO is supporting Ukraine with our leadership to prevent Russia from taking over Europe just like the Nazis attempted in 1937. Ukraine is fighting for us, for democracy and for the dreams of a people yearning for democracy.

Maybe the writer ought to go to Washington and tour our WWII Museum and learn more real history to understand the difference between real facts and alternative facts. Salud!

Al Scoonzarielli, Moreau