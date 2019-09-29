Editor:
What is the real reason behind this "Real ID?" When I was a teenager, many years ago, I had to produce birth certificate, Social Security number, etc. to get a driver’s license. When I obtained my passport, I had to produce birth certificate, driver’s license, Social Security number, etc. So why now is my driver’s license not going to be sufficient to board a domestic flight in the United States of America, a country that I have been a citizen of for the past 65 years? If my driver’s license was good enough to get a passport to travel to other countries, why is it not good enough to board a domestic flight?
When are we as American citizens going to say enough is enough? Our government tells us repeatedly that we fight for our freedoms. It seems to me that each day, with every whim of our lawmakers, we are losing what freedoms we have. Think about it. If I decide not to get a "Real ID," I can use my passport. How did I get the passport? With my regular driver’s license.
To all of our lawmakers, I would like to share an old saying passed down through the generations. Duh!
Ricky Sawyer, Queensbury
Editor’s Note: According to the New York Department of Motor Vehicles, the federal government will require your driver’s license be REAL ID compliant by Oct. 1, 2020 if you wish to board a domestic airline flight. Your U.S. passport is already REAL ID compliant and can be used to board a domestic flight.