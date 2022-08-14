Letter to the editor: Ready to work hard for winner of primary

I remember the intense phone banking we undertook to get Kirsten Gillibrand elected to Congress back in 2006.

Locally, we were working in an old commercial building with no electricity, no toilets, no heat. But we persisted, and she won! We helped get her reelected and felt we could relax, then she moved to the Senate to take Hillary Clinton's seat when she became secretary of state.

But Kristen Gillibrand never forgot those of us who volunteered for her. Nor has she ever forgotten her constituents, most recently the veterans who were victims of the toxic burn pits, who she and Jon Stewart worked so hard to obtain help for.

It offers such sharp contrast to the person who now is supposed to represent Kirsten Gillibrand's old congressional district, now NY-21. Elise Stefanik has worked equally hard, but only for herself, not her constituents. She has voted against so many bills that would help her constituents, including veterans, that if I listed them, there would be no room here for other deserving letters. I will work hard for the winner of the Aug. 23 primary, Matt Castelli or Matt Putorti, to make sure the victor is also the winner of the Nov. 8 election.

Mary F. Silitch, Chair, Granville Democratic Committee