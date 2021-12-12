Letter to the editor: Reading through Stefanik's emails

Editor:

Does anyone else read Elise’s weekly email diatribes? I am ashamed to admit that she is my representative, but I do check to see what venom she is spewing each week.

Here’s one. She proudly reported that her district received millions in Head Start funding. She somehow forgot to tell her constituents she voted against the law that provided the funding, calling it wasteful spending by Democrats.

She said she is praying for those who died in Waukesha. She forgot to pray for those murdered by Kyle Rittenhouse.

She falsely asserted that Democrats' failed policies created a supply chain crisis and historic high inflation prices. If her idol, Deadbeat Donald, had tried to solve the COVID crisis instead of lying that it was fake news and refusing to control it, we would not have a supply chain crisis or high inflation. We also would not have nearly 800,000 Americans dead from COVID.

Why was she silent when Deadbeat Donald bragged about increasing tariffs on China. Even Elise must understand that the continuing tariffs are paid by hardworking Americans, not by China. A straight-out tax on Americans. It shouldn’t take a Harvard degree to understand such simple concepts. Thanks, Elise.

Al Muench, Chestertown

