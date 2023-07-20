Goodbye Post-Star. After reading the first edition of the new 3-day version of The Post-Star on 11 July 2023, I concluded that Post Star/Lee Enterprises shares a completely different world view of the purpose of a local news service than I do. Most significant was the absence of any reporting on the floods currently occurring in ours and other neighboring communities. Sadly, it was also apparent that our local freelance writers had been let go. Instead, we were greeted with a sensational headline and front-page story about a 50-year-old murder mystery. The opinion column then led off with a gutter level name-calling rant of no value. Get real! Wednesday morning, I logged into my Post Star account, and found that to cancel, I must contact customer service — of course, no phone number is provided on that page. Upon locating a number, I was surprisingly, quickly connected to a non-local pleasant speaking call desk operator who apologized for the actions of the local editor and offered me a reduction in rate for my digital subscription from $21.99 to $10.99 per month and a two-week credit. I kindly rejected the offer. You just don’t get it.