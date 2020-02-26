Letter to the Editor: Reader says Elise not being truthful

Editor:

I've read, twice, with great interest Ken Tingley's latest commentary regarding Elise Stefaniks' recent fund-raising appeal.

Elise published a "response" on her facebook page condemning his article as she has the right to. One has to wonder why she did not reply directly to Mr. Tingley or The Post Star.

Below you will find my posted comments addressing her attack against the truth and the free press.

Stefanik: "I unequivocally condemned violence of any kind..."

That statement is totally, 100 percent a lie. Its worse than that, it's divisive to our district. I stood in front of you asking you to decry violence during your Johnstown town hall and you refused.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

I asked again and you refused, again.

You are lying.

Mr. Tingley did not call for armed violence.

You are lying, again.

Mr. Tingley was using hyperbole to make a point; that your request for donations was dividing the country, and it is.