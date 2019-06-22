Editor:
I would like to commend Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli as an outstanding feature writer.
I read her blog in the June 12 paper. She is a woman after my own heart! I loved her stories of rescuing baby wildlife over the years. I, too, am a lover of wildlife and of living in the country, off the beaten path, although I now live in the town of Warrensburg.
If I had not had house guests at the time, I would have commented sooner on her outstanding piece about D-Day from the perspective of a 94-year-old veteran who was there, as a teenager! I felt as if I were there going through it with him. At the time I was a senior in college and am ashamed to admit I never really felt the impact until I read your article.
I’m so glad we have her as a feature writer at The Post-Star.
Pat Leonard, Warrensburg