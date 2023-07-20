Not pleased with new E-edition. Too many repeats. Not pleased to see you've dropped commentaries by Bob Henke and Forrest Hartley.
Robert Evens,
Cavendish, Vt.
Tags
- Climate Change
- Shooting
- War
- Medicine
- Meteorology
- Military
- Agriculture
- Drill
- Mental Health
- Bomb Shelter
- Disorder
- Politics
- Law
- Film Industry
- Armed Forces
- Crime
- Criminal Law
- Police
- Legislation
- School Systems
- Education
- Swimming
- Sociology
- Trade
- The Economy
- Food
- Finance
- Banking
- Job Market
- Anatomy
- Security And Public Safety
- Pharmacology
- Chemistry
- Publishing
- Linguistics
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!