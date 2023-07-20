For the last 40 years — up until July 11 — I was a daily reader of The Post-Star. There is something about a daily ritual that adds meaning and joy to our lives. For me, reading The Post-Star every morning created a grounding experience that helped boost my sense of security.

I will miss that early morning walk down to the orange tube at the end of the driveway. I will miss opening the expansive paper and scanning the headlines. I will miss turning over the paper to check the weather; I will miss checking what sports were on TV and catching up on my favorite local and national teams. I will miss doing the jumble, the crossword and Sudoku (it’s not the same digitally). I will miss the local stories that once took up a whole section of paper. I will miss the letters to the editor from June Woodard & Al Muench and I will miss looking at the obituaries to check on old friends.

I understand the state of newspaper publication in this country. Given the multiple sources of free information — it's a major challenge to keep a newspaper in the black. What the community must realize though is that local newspapers are the 4th branch of government and play a vital role in today’s society. It’s a way to ensure transparency of government, expose corruption and keep civilians informed. The major source of national news — the Associated Press — focuses purely on facts of news: Facts which can be confirmed by other responsible news agencies. I worry as a consumer that a decrease in readership will destroy local newspapers. I can’t bring myself to read the newspaper regularly on a computer or phone so all I can say is ‘Boy do I miss the daily paper!'

Mary Hilliard,

Lake George