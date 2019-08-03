Editor:
Thanks for the recent article on the local memories of the Apollo II moon landing. What a great read!
Also, thanks for the terrific columns by Bob Henke — he is a gifted, thoughtful writer, and I look forward to his columns.
Someone asked me why I liked The Post-Star so much, and I admitted that there is nowhere else to get the level of information on local news that helps me understand what’s happening in my community. I still like to read it in hard copy, even knowing that one day that may not be an option.
It’s very important to have good local newspapers, and I really am grateful we have The Post-Star. Keep up the good work and thank you!
Joanne Swanson Maddocks, Queensbury