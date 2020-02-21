Letter to the editor: Reader dismayed by Rep. Stefanik actions

It appears that we all got the same letter from Elise Stefanik. Our last names crossed out, replaced by our first names written with the same handy blue sharpie pen. Disgusted with the tenor of the letter, I just threw it in the recycling bin.

But after reading your commentary Sunday, I retrieved it. I am going to send it back to her with a note that I agree with your Sunday column, which I will cut out and send along with my letter, and will tell her how dismayed I am with her abusive and demeaning rhetoric.