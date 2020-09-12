Letter to the editor: Reader disappointed with story's content

Editor:
I waited anxiously for the Saturday paper (09/05/2020). It was sure to include a journalistic piece I was interested in reading about. After acquiring The Post-Star, with coffee in hand, I settle on the porch with expectation.
No mention on page one …. nor pages two through six. How, I thought, could this be? Such an important piece of news had sound bites on every major network the day before. Surely I was missing something here. But wait! There it was on page eight. I eagerly began to read.
What a disappointment. What an example of our local paper's participation in the MSM effort to present false narratives. What an embarrassment. Oh, no doubt the piece was, as the former editor had repeatedly claimed, carefully selected.
There at the top of page eight was the headline ….. beneath it the story. Unemployment at 10.2% … Economy weakening. On the piece went. All based on facts that related to July. A carefully selected AP piece indeed. Just not one that was relevant to the actual news of the preceding day.
On Friday, Sept. 6, it was announced that unemployment had decreased to 8.4%. That a million and half jobs had been reconstituted. That new unemployment claims had significantly decreased. All positive developments most would agree. All newsworthy.
Yes, The Post-Star carefully selected an AP story. Apparently, the selection process is carefully weighted toward a narrative that excludes any reporting of news that reflects positively on the efforts and positive results of our current administration to recover from the downturn that is a direct consequence of state economic shutdowns.
A shameful example of the local paper shading the news to create ideological perception. Thankfully, an ever-increasing if largely silent population has been vaccinated against the faux narratives.
Carl Tucker, Wilton
Editor's note: The article mentioned in this letter refers to an Associated Press article about consumer spending and the outlook after the additional federal government's aid package was and continues to be in limbo for those on unemployment.
