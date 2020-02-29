Letter to the editor: Reader criticizes choice of cartoon

Editor:

Well the good old Post-Star did it again. They seriously state they are not a liberal Democrat-leaning paper or anti-Republican. But I see in a three-day period they had the same political cartoon of President Trump wearing a Superman suit with a big “T” on it. Superman Trump is using X-ray vision to burn the back of Mitt Romney, Republican senator.

President Trump was found not guilty of anything twice. The Mueller report says they found no evidence of wrong doing, the U.S. Senate found him not guilty of anything.

The way I see it is President Trump and the Republican Party: 2, and Nancy Pelosi and other lying Democrats: 0.

Come on people; remember when Barack Obama said after re-election, and I quote, “We won – that’s it and get over it.”

So it seems to me a lot of Democrats are mean spirited cry babies who like to throw mud at the other party. So I ask: is The Post-Star run by mean-spirited crybabies? Think about it.

James Tomaski, Glens Falls