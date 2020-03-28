Letter to the editor: Reader critical of cartoon choice

Editor:

Ken Tingley’s column of Friday March 20 (“Crisis Leaves Papers At Risk”) asserts that readers should “take a few minutes this week to think about the men and women who are on the front lines reporting about the impact that the coronavirus has on this community and how important that information is for all of us.” This is true, in theory.

Unfortunately, The Post Star, again, elected to publish the “sensational” rather than “important” news in its edition March 19. A political cartoon showed President Truman with “the buck stops here” motto and President Trump with a caption “I don’t take responsibility at all.” This sort of journalism is not accurate and is highly prejudicial.

President Trump has, since the outset of the COVID-19 crisis, enacted sweeping measures to address both the disease and its effect on our citizens and economy since early January 2020. To date, 150 Americans have died. Compare this to the steps taken by former President Obama in regards to the H1N1 flu, who, after six full months, finally took action to declare a national emergency after some 6,000 American deaths.