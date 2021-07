Editor:

To Barrone Knobbs —

Maybe you should read this website: Type in your browser, "What is the Keystone XL pipeline?

Especially, check out "Keystone XL" and "Tar Sands" and "Keystone XL Pipeline environmental impact."

And do notice who put this report together.

What would Trump know about the environment — most of his life has been sitting behind a desk, giving orders.

Cynthia Merrick, North Lawrence.

