Letter to the editor: Read the Bible to know how the world will end

Hot weather and climate change, the carbon footprint, may be caused in part by man but not by what man generates. Rather, the damage has been done because man has destroyed to a large extent God’s process of photosynthesis.

This process is converting the water and carbon carrying oxygen back to free oxygen by the plant life forms on Earth. The destruction of the rainforests to convert to farmlands in tropical countries and the clear cutting of our timberlands around the world are big contributors.

Consider too, especially in the United States, the destruction of grasslands and forests by black topping for airports, highways, and parking lots and now solar panels. Man’s actions around the world have caught up with man.

Relentless, oppressive heat will grip much of the U.S. this weekend, with the Northeast region expected to bear the brunt amid forecasts for near-record temperatures across the region as reported on weather news reports.

More than 85 million Americans from the central U.S. to the Northeast are under heat warnings or advisories Saturday morning as officials across the country urge people to take precautions when outdoors.

Sweltering heat over the Northeast this weekend may lead 30+ weather stations to approach or exceed their record high temps by Sunday, with high humidity driving triple-digit heat indices along the I-95 corridor, the Weather Prediction Center warned Friday. Coming next will be a lack of oxygen to breathe.

All this we have seen and we have been warned of in God’s word. Man disavows God and would usurp his control if possible. Read and understand God’s word, the Holy Bible. This world will end just as God has told us it will, and it will end according to his set time and not one moment sooner.

Carl Thomas, Stony Creek