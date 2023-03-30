I would like to recommend a book everyone should read, especially residents of the 21st District — Lessons from the Edge by Marie Yovanovitch. Marie, a career foreign service professional, is fired from ambassador of Ukraine by the lies of Trump and those who follow his deceitfulness.
Thomas Porter,
Saratoga Springs
Tags
- Republicans
- Politics
- Economics
- Factory
- Inflation
- Pharmaceutical
- Medicare
- Tax
- Social Security
- Democrats
- Safe
- Election
- Capitol
- Trump
- Candidate
- Culture
- National Guard
- Moreau Town Board
- Resident
- Board Member
- Institutes
- Industry
- Law
- Letter
- Councilman
- Hearing
- Petition
- Vote
- Campaign
- Crisis
- Search
- Giving
- Wheelchair
- Attorney General
- Transports
- Medicine
- Complaint
- Cab
- User
- Editor
- Company
- Motor Vehicle
- Queensbury Taxi
- Americans With Disabilities Act
- New York State
- Diplomacy
- Job Market
- Publishing
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!