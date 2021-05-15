Letter to the editor: Reaction to Stefanik is disappointment

Editor:

Representative Stefanik's inexplicable turnaround from anti-Trump to pro-Trump is truly troubling.

In 2015, 2016, and the early days of Trump’s administration, Stefanik criticized him over everything from his incendiary comments about Muslims and women to his signature policy positions, such as reforming NATO, building the wall and having stronger cooperation with Russia.

Stefanik stated, "We need to ensure that we're increasing our party's ability to reach out to women... and Donald Trump's comments have not helped that effort. They've hurt that effort."

Regarding the Muslim ban, Stefanik said, "And I associate myself with Speaker Ryan's comment just saying there is no place for what Trump said about Muslims in this country."

As time moved forward, Stefanik has undergone a mysterious transformation. Among other no votes, she voted against each of the following:

• Impeachment of Trump;

• The Violence Against Women Act;

• For the People Act of 2021;

• George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021;