Letter to the editor: Reaction to Stefanik is disappointment

Representative Stefanik's inexplicable turnaround from anti-Trump to pro-Trump is truly troubling.
In 2015, 2016, and the early days of Trump’s administration, Stefanik criticized him over everything from his incendiary comments about Muslims and women to his signature policy positions, such as reforming NATO, building the wall and having stronger cooperation with Russia.
Stefanik stated, "We need to ensure that we're increasing our party's ability to reach out to women... and Donald Trump's comments have not helped that effort. They've hurt that effort."
Regarding the Muslim ban, Stefanik said, "And I associate myself with Speaker Ryan's comment just saying there is no place for what Trump said about Muslims in this country."
As time moved forward, Stefanik has undergone a mysterious transformation. Among other no votes, she voted against each of the following:
• Impeachment of Trump;
• The Violence Against Women Act;
• For the People Act of 2021;
• George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021;
• The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Two prominent persons who worked with Stefanik have the following to say about her:
• Barbara Comstock (R-VA), "To be a handmaiden of Trump and get a little pat on the head from Trump is not a leadership move. It's embarrassing. It's sad."
• Margaret Hoover (who worked with Stefanik at the Bush White House), “Elise could have been the face of a new generation of Republicans that could represent a real big-tent party, that could build beyond the base, that could lay the foundation for a coalition that could win elections nationally. It shows that she was never motivated by principles, and that's deeply disappointing."
The above statements appear to point to a two-faced politician hell-bent on attaining power.
John Bucci, Old Forge