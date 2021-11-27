Letter to the editor: Reacting to two recent letters

Editor:

Two letters attempting to explain our current economic situation contained some truth, yet both fell short. One oversimplified our current current inflationary cycle, stating if we merely perform (overpriced) upgrades to our ports and siphon a portion of our strategic oil reserves then, voila, inflation solved!

Sounds optimistic, yet this explanation glosses over the trucking debacle that sits behind issues we are experiencing at sea. Overreaching regulations that restrict the trucking industry have created a crisis that no mere emergency order will solve. These have been made in the name of “environmental justice,” yet have not proven to have any impact of altering the trajectory of our global climate.

The next issue we face is the impact of tapping our strategic reserves. Not only does this create a potential national security risk, Goldman Sachs states this will only have a modest impact on oil prices, at best. The immediate price of oil looks to be dropping at a moderate pace, but this appears to be from a rising COVID caseload in Europe.

The next letter merely attempted to propagandize for this current federal administration (and the DNC in general) while disgustingly blaming President Trump for the deaths our nation has experienced during a global pandemic.

The writer glances over all negative economic impacts our nation has experienced as a result of the hysterical environmental policies put forth by local/state/federal politicians and bureaucrats. They quote data that shows a rise in global temperatures from 1850 AD through today (it’s never mentioned 1850 AD also marks the end of a geological event referred to as The Little Ice Age). This is hardly reason to raze and overhaul (and bankrupt!) entire societies.

Steven Rattner, an Obama-era adviser, has rightfully blamed the American Rescue Plan for its role in escalating inflation. Was that a Trump policy?

Eric Geisel, Putnam Station

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0