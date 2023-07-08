I’m inspired by those risking prison and life to protect what is precious: preserving old growth forests, sacred land, endangered species; fighting for clean water, clean air, against polluters exploiting earth for greed; believing truth and justice matter. On trains: “if you see something dangerous, tell somebody”; streets: “drive/act like your children live here.” I think of Daniel Ellsberg’s decision to print the Pentagon papers exposing government lies about the war in Vietnam; Rabbis for human rights in Israel protecting Palestinian land, olive trees and life from violent attacks by Jewish settlers; those in Myanmar, Belarus, around the world silenced, imprisoned, tortured, killed for peacefully demanding democracy.

Those wanting total power label peaceful protestors “terrorists.” MAGA Republicans — once censured for conspiracy theories, anti-Semitism, racism — are now introducing impeachment procedures against Biden, censuring Schiff, investigating the Justice Department, anyone (Republican or Democrat) daring to speak what’s clearly true — Trump’s lies, attempt to obstruct justice, overthrow democracy.

Asked why he acted, Ellsberg answered: “who will put this information out if I don’t.” Schiff on Republicans’ censure, said: “You who are the authors of a big lie about the last election must condemn the truth — and I stand proudly before you. Your words tell me that I’ve been effective in defense of our democracy.”

My small act, writing two letters to The Post-Star every month, beginning years ago with anger at Bush/Cheney’s lies claiming “weapons of mass destruction,” leading us into an unprovoked war against Iraq, costing many lives. Accused of “ranting,” I answer: I rant about greed destroying our earth for profit, intentional lies rousing hatred and violence. I “rant” because I love our biodiverse endangered earth, our fragile, precious democracy …because peace, justice, caring are possible. Jimmy Carter working for good said: “My faith demands that I do whatever I can, wherever I can, for as long as I can.

Bernice Mennis,

West Fort Ann