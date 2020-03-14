Letter to the editor: Rally description a false equivalent

Editor:

“Certainly [Elise Stefanik] has seen the video of the rallies outside her office of local residents hurling obscenities at each other.” While I agreed with most of what Mr. Tingley said, I am concerned that he is giving in to journalistic false equivalence.

I was at all these rallies as we tried to walk peacefully to Ms. Stefanik’s office. The group I was with prayed for the members of the other group. We recited the Lord’s Prayer, said the Pledge of Allegiance, sang songs, asked them to join us in singing “This Little Light of Mine,” while the other group under their huge, expensive flags shouted and screamed through their loud, expensive bullhorns, right in our faces. I have lost some of my hearing from this.

In the end, at the next rally we decided to walk down the far sidewalk and around the block. A few members of the other group pursued us across Warren St., trying to get a confrontation going, but we did not do that. A couple of them actually came to the City Park during one rally and intruded into our silently praying circle, dancing and making fools of themselves. Watching them goof off during a solemn moment was embarrassing.