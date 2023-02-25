Raise cap on Social Security earnings

The Depression of 1929 forced a major transition in America’s economy. President Roosevelt enlarged the role of the federal government to meet the challenges of widespread unemployment and the collapse of the markets and banking systems. The program contradicted decades of Republican orthodoxy; namely, corporate wealth would ensure that prosperity trickle down to the 90% of the rest of us, by the “invisible hand” theory.

Franklin Roosevelt’s programs included: Social Security, regulation of banks and the stock market, which had done much to cause bank failures, and loss of savings for ordinary citizens; agricultural subsidies; anti-trust enforcement; minimum wage laws; rural electrification. Democrats held the presidency for 20 years; after, President Eisenhower created the federal highway program, and warned against the military-industrial complex. Democrats Kennedy and Johnson continued the expansion of health and human services; Medicare, Medicaid, Civil Rights Act, the Peace Corps, Head Start. Radical left agenda? President Johnson defeated Barry Goldwater (R) by earning 61% of the popular vote.

Today, one in every five children lives in poverty; the top 25 hedge fund managers earn more than the total wages of every kindergarten teacher in the U.S.; 10,000 Americans will die every decade for lack of health care. In 2017, over a third of residents sampled in Lowndes County, Alabama, had hookworm, caused by untreated sewage. (Like measles, it was thought eradicated.

Today, nearly a quarter of all federal debt in history happened under President Trump because of the pandemic and tax cuts. President Reagan (R) tripled the national debt. Let’s enable the general welfare enshrined in the Preamble. Let’s start by raising the cap on Social Security earnings, accomplished by Speaker Tip O’Neill (D), and ultra-conservative President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s.

Thomas Smith,

Argyle