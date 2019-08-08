Editor:
Where did this ridiculous method of telling time on the radio come from? Instead of saying “its 6:15,” they now say “it’s 15 minutes from the bottom of the hour,” or, instead of saying “9:45,” they say “it’s 15 minutes from the top of the hour.” Are we supposed to guess what the “hour” is?
Why not go back to our childhood when we told time by saying “the big hand is on six and the little hand is on nine.” That would make more sense.
We dare the person(s) who dreamed this nonsense up to admit it was them.
R.R. Mion, Hudson Falls