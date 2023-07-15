Well, today is the first day of the Saratoga (NYRA) racetrack. I used to go once a year. I spread my father’s ashes in the winner’s circle. He loved the race tracks a little too much. I had a (woke) moment that people have horses as pets. Would you put your pet through what they put these horses through? Many horses die of heat stroke, broken legs etc. every year. A lot of rich people dress up with hats and such. They turn a blind eye to the suffering of these animals. They also perpetuate gambling addiction, which cause people and families to suffer. I am boycotting this sport and will speak out against it always.