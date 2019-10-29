Editor:
On Nov. 5, I will be casting my vote for Rachel Seeber for Queensbury supervisor at-large. During her previous service on the board, Rachel was a dedicated and conscientious champion for all taxpayers of Queensbury and Warren County. Her decisions were always independent, well thought out and in the best interest of her constituents. Her aim was and is to avoid wasteful spending. She studies the issues and is open to new information and doesn't just accept the party line. I look forward to having Rachel back on the county board diligently looking after the interests of the residents of Warren County.
Gladys Mainwaring, Queensbury