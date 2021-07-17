Letter to the editor: Race has influenced where we all are

Editor:

I don’t pretend to expertise in Critical Race Theory. But I am told it has to do with the interplay between race, law and societal systems — and the unfairness they produce. I have seen examples of that.

As a WWII vet, the GI Bill guaranteed the mortgage on my dad’s Long Island home. Put us in the middle class, with a chance to build equity. Even gave me a place to launch. But it was an opportunity only available to white people.

Banks charged with administering the GI loans just didn’t loan to the millions of Black veterans. In 1947, only 2 of the 3,200 VA-guaranteed home loans in Mississippi went to Black people. The law didn’t discriminate, just those charged with its administration.

And this wasn’t a southern problem. I grew up near Levittown. Would roller-skate there as a kid. Largest planned housing community — building 36 new homes a day in 1947 — hit 17,000 completed in 1951. Homes tailored to GIs — white GI’s anyway. Clause 25 of the first Levitt houses sold said can’t “be used … by any person other than members of the Caucasian race.’’