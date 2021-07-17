Letter to the editor: Race has influenced where we all are

Editor:
I don’t pretend to expertise in Critical Race Theory. But I am told it has to do with the interplay between race, law and societal systems — and the unfairness they produce. I have seen examples of that.
As a WWII vet, the GI Bill guaranteed the mortgage on my dad’s Long Island home. Put us in the middle class, with a chance to build equity. Even gave me a place to launch. But it was an opportunity only available to white people.
Banks charged with administering the GI loans just didn’t loan to the millions of Black veterans. In 1947, only 2 of the 3,200 VA-guaranteed home loans in Mississippi went to Black people. The law didn’t discriminate, just those charged with its administration.
And this wasn’t a southern problem. I grew up near Levittown. Would roller-skate there as a kid. Largest planned housing community — building 36 new homes a day in 1947 — hit 17,000 completed in 1951. Homes tailored to GIs — white GI’s anyway. Clause 25 of the first Levitt houses sold said can’t “be used … by any person other than members of the Caucasian race.’’
The Supreme Court would later strike down similar "no blacks-allowed” provisions, but systems do die hard. Between racial covenants and “redlining” practices, New York and northern Jersey suburbs saw fewer than 100 of the 67,000 GI homes go to non-whites.
And the economic and social effects linger. The Levittown house provided at a cost of $400 then is now $400,000. Wealth created. Though not a privilege extended to Black veterans. And socially? Today, Levittown is 1.5 percent Black, segregated because, purposefully or not, the interplay of law and society made it that way.
So how do we keep it from happening again, if we don’t study how it happened?
Howard Nicols, Chestertown