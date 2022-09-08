Letter to the editor: 'Rabid partisanship' of Stefanik criticized

First, I am a registered Republican. We should be reconsidering giving someone of the ilk of Elise Stefanik a free pass to re-election.

When I requested her attention to the Jan. 6 testimony, her reply was to ignore the facts and blame the riot on Nancy Pelosi. We should not be supporting someone who advocated obstructing the peaceful transition of power, certainly an act bordering on sedition.

The congresswoman continues to back the "Big Lie" and all that goes with it. In January, she skipped votes in the House to go "kiss the ring" at Mar-a-Lago. Her written excuse said "due to an ongoing public health emergency."

She has extolled the popularity of the AR-15 assault rifle in her district. I wonder if her gun-merchant friends include "has the proven capability to discharge 100 rounds in 3 minutes in an elementary school" in their sales pitch.

Elise Stefanik praised herself for the Fort Drum railhead funding when in fact it was the effort of Chuck Schumer who personally appealed to the secretary of defense and top military brass for the project. Her rabid partisanship forbids her crediting a Democrat.

The congresswoman praises her acquisition of a list of NRBC (National Regional Border Commission) grants without acknowledging that Gov. Kathy Hochul is one of the five members of that commission. Our representative is often not the sole benefactor that she would have us believe.

View the list of bills that Elise Stefanik has voted "no" on and consider if she is really for the well-being of the people and the country. Infrastructure is one.

Recently she appeared in Tupper Lake to blow the Republican dog whistle for critical race theory. True to form, Elise declined to be interviewed. Enough said.

Ron Kuhr, Argyle