Editor:
We should all take care that no open standing water is outside or near our home. This is how mosquitoes survive. Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) is transmitted with the female mosquito bite. Five, and in some years 10 cases are reported in our country every year, and they are always fatal. This was my open.
When Calvin Coolidge, in his youth, returned to his home in nearby Vermont from church, his father asked him “what did the pastor talk about?” Young Calvin said “he spoke about sin.” His father asked, “what did he say about sin?” Young Calvin said, “he was against it.”
Even as president, Calvin Coolidge was a man of few words, and President Donald Trump talks too much, but more importantly, he allows himself to be distracted. Last week in the Oval Office he practically ignored the president of Pakistan, who spoke of peace and progress.
Also wrong, Sen. Mitch McConnell said “gun control will be front and center when Congress returns in September.” I say that changes in the laws on immigration and border security will be front and center before anything else is done by Congress in September.
Otherwise we seem to be taking the advice of that man (or woman) who said, “if you come to a fork in the road, take it.”
Stiling Knight, Dresden