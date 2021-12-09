Letter to the editor: Quit being lazy and do research

People who voted for O'Biden should be ashamed of yourselves. He has not done one good thing for our country. Any person with common sense can see how he is destroying our country. He has put us on a downward spiral to socialism. Part of the problem is you O'Biden voters are watching the wrong news. MSNBC, CNN and others are lying to the American people. Try watching Fox or Newsmax for more than 5 minutes. Their news reporting is closer to the truth. Social media is also a big lie. The Post-Star doesn't tell the truth either, they just copy what the other far left outlets say. Quit being lazy and do your own research if you think something is false. And you better hope the VP doesn't become our president, it will be worse. Wake up liberals and use your common sense if you have any.