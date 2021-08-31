Letter to the editor: Quibbling on collusions and concessions

Editor:
A few quibbles with Nicholas Collins’ letter. He says, “The Post-Star has printed story after story purporting Trump-Russia collusion.” They likely reported Russian hacks of Democratic computers and the subsequent passing of embarrassing material through Wikileaks. They may have reported the organized effort of Russian trolls and bots on social media to promote Trump. They might have mentioned the financial support from Russia to the Trump campaign. No reports of collusion, though.
He notes that, “Democrats have objected to the certification of the president in 2001, 2005 and 2017.” There may have been a few token Democrats raising objections, but Hillary Clinton and John Kerry conceded the day after the election. Al Gore didn’t concede until December 13, 2000 due to the Florida mess. They all conceded well before the certification by Congress.
By contrast, the world’s sorest loser is still wailing and grinding his teeth that he was cheated 10 months after he lost worse than any of the three. Our congresswoman, like most elected Republicans, refuses to say Biden won, thereby keeping the stolen election conspiracy theory alive.
As to, “The reporter sensationalizes that Elise is under fire,” she assuredly sees it as a plus if local media is seen as criticizing her. She does seem to be backing away from Scott Presler as fast as she can though, what with trying to memory-hole the tweet.
National right wing media has her back, so she doesn’t need the local press, but she does seem to prefer everyone forget about Presler. Bonus fun fact: Mar-a-Lago disinvited the Act for America group in 2019. Maybe consider that in defending him: Too extreme for the home of Trump. OK for Saratoga.
Kevin Robbins, Fort Edward