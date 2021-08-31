Letter to the editor: Quibbling on collusions and concessions

Editor:

A few quibbles with Nicholas Collins’ letter. He says, “The Post-Star has printed story after story purporting Trump-Russia collusion.” They likely reported Russian hacks of Democratic computers and the subsequent passing of embarrassing material through Wikileaks. They may have reported the organized effort of Russian trolls and bots on social media to promote Trump. They might have mentioned the financial support from Russia to the Trump campaign. No reports of collusion, though.

He notes that, “Democrats have objected to the certification of the president in 2001, 2005 and 2017.” There may have been a few token Democrats raising objections, but Hillary Clinton and John Kerry conceded the day after the election. Al Gore didn’t concede until December 13, 2000 due to the Florida mess. They all conceded well before the certification by Congress.

By contrast, the world’s sorest loser is still wailing and grinding his teeth that he was cheated 10 months after he lost worse than any of the three. Our congresswoman, like most elected Republicans, refuses to say Biden won, thereby keeping the stolen election conspiracy theory alive.