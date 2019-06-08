Questions remain with ill-fated flights
Editor:
The very pleasant letter to you from one of your readers asks three very good questions about the Glens Falls runway extension and my “example as to why the runway should be extended.” Also, Steve Decker asks “wouldn’t it have run dry of fuel along the Hudson Valley?” and do I “think it could have performed a Sully landing in the river itself?”
At this point I just want to mention that I believe the “Sully” landing was a two-fold miracle landing. A miracle that all were saved, including a baby, and a miracle that the plane was not destroyed after the pilot said “brace for impact.”
The ill-fated plane that left South America experienced many holding patterns that utilize a large amount of fuel. The plane was put in another holding pattern which was near JFK airport and it is possible that it was never taken out of this holding pattern and never granted permission to land.
Only if we can obtain and read the official government report on this accident will we know that the pilots’ failure to use the word “emergency” and thought that traffic controllers at the airport would understand that “we are very low on fuel” would mean that, can we determine that both pilot and traffic controllers are responsible and to blame.
Stiling Knight, Dresden