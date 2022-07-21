Letter to the editor: Questions related to mass shootings

We have noted very comprehensive coverage of the demonic mass shootings particularly over the last three months.

It seems strange and deeply incomplete that there is never a mention or legal statement concerning the real possibilities of illegal drug consumption — even a Xanax. Very strange.

Also, how do these under-educated misfits provide the money or good credit to purchase highly expensive rifles and pricey ammunition. More strange!

As concerned people, many of us with children and grandchildren out in the public, we should expect a understandable release of this information.

William V. Hastings, age 81, Hadley