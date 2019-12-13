Letter to the editor: Questions need to be answered

Editor:

I am like Greta, the 16-year-old climate activist … how dare the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency vote for the approval of the WL Plastics Corp., before the Fort Edward residents had all their answers concerning the placement of that organization on to the former GE dewatering plant site in Fort Edward.

You mean to tell me that the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency could not wait two more weeks until all the questions concerning that oncoming WL Plastics Corporation application could not be held up until all the answers were discussed, before the board voted.

I beg your pardon … these people have the right to have their questions answered, before the board met to approve the WL Plastics application for settling into the former GE dewatering site in Fort Edward.

Ruth Naylor McClure, former Hudson Falls resident

