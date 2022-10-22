Letter to the editor: Questions, answers about Republicans

By what incredible trickery have the Republicans managed to make truth a “partisan witch hunt” and make false what is true?

How is it possible that the Republicans have made Trump’s totally false claim of a “stolen election” believable to many Republicans?

How can they make Trump’s big lie the criteria for his endorsement of incompetent and dangerous people?

How do they convince people that a violent insurrection was a peaceful protest, those storming the Capitol as heroes worthy of pardon?

How could “religious” evangelicals see Trump, a corrupt and arrogant demagogue, as “prophet,” “savior”? How could Stefanik take credit for all voted against? And how could people think Biden and Democrats are dangerous demons, left-wing socialists, when they passed legislation benefiting our communities: child tax credit, family leave, lower drug prices, free preschool, affordable housing, infrastructure, broadband, incentivizing green energies, bringing manufacturing jobs to the U.S., raising taxes on the extremely wealthy? And how could anyone think Republicans could solve inflation when their “signature tax bill” lowered taxes on those very wealthy, creating a huge deficit, helping manufacturers move factories abroad, and when they would, if they could, privatize Social Security and Medicare?

And how could they convince people that “Democrats are soft on crime” when Republicans are complicit in covering up the attempt to overthrow the will of the people, when they are silent about white supremacy, when they attack women’s right to control their own body, criminalizing women, allowing a real “witch hunt”?

The answer? Huge amounts of dark secret money by fossil fuel companies and corporations to do their bidding: to repeat lies, manipulate, prey on people’s fear. And how could people believe what is absurd? Perhaps in the same way that cigarette companies and pharmaceuticals claimed their products safe, and fossil fuel companies hid the danger of carbon emissions creating the climate crisis endangering life.

Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann