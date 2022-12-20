Letter to the editor: Questioning fusion's benefits over fission

Most of what I draw my conjecture on is from ITER (the world's largest fusion experiment) itself. More precisely scientists and researchers directly involved with fusion research. Now to my objections of The Washington Post article and benefits of fusion specifically.

"Can't create runaway reaction" (fission) ignores the probable consequences of the plasma core collapse (fusion).

Article: "Doesn't create radioactive byproducts that need to be stored." Beyond misleading it is an outright lie. At minimum neutron bombardment of the lithium shield will cause very frequent changing of the shield and that requires "storage."

Article: "No carbon emissions." Probably true, however ignores the fact that for every fusion reactor there has to be a secondary (standby) backup energy source such as fission, fossil fuel or hydroelectric. Not just in case, but in reality of frequent interruptions needed in fusion.

Article: "It simply produces inert helium and a neutron." Patently false. For fusion to happen it must produce its own tritium to sustain the fusion process itself. Tell you why when I address next article claim.

Article: "Not likely to run out of fuel." Really? This may be true of deuterium from heavy water available for fusion but seems to ignore the fact that there is only a decade's supply of tritium available and surplus tritium made in the fusion process are negligible to the point that fusion will run out of fuel.

Article: "... just heavy hydrogen atoms, which can be found in sea wate." This is true of deuterium but doesn't address the lack of tritium issue.

I haven't addressed the enormity of cost and safety inherent in fusion ... but I could and, if necessary, would.

Richard Washburn,

Glens Falls