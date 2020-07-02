Letter to the editor: Question for Dan Stec: Why back a liar?

My letter is in response to Mr. Stec’s wanting to limit Cuomo’s executive powers. Yes, there was a debacle with people in nursing homes contracting COVID-19. But, Mr. Stec, have you seen the rise in cases in (mostly Republican-led) states that reopened too early?! Thanks to Your president’s almighty rush to reopen his economy. In my eyes, his executive powers need limiting!

At least in New York we have been spared, under Cuomo’s leadership, from having our cases skyrocketing if we can keep possibly infected people from invading our space! I’m sure, because I know all too well how arrogant you are, that you probably aren’t a regular mask-wearer. Just like talking on a hand held cell phone after a law was passed to make it illegal?! I don’t think you do a very good job at setting an example. While I’m at it — how do you support the pathological liar in the WH?