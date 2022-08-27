Letter to the editor: Queensbury resident: Go slow on my road

Growing up here I know the allure of cruising the back roads and let you car “stretch its legs.” But there is a fine line between “cruising” and “reckless driving.” The latter seems to be the trend on the straightaway stretch off Sunnyside Road between Bay and Ridge.

As a resident of that stretch, I’ve been awakened in the middle of the night by speeding cars or motorcycles, heard them midday while I work from home, and even witness countless people fly down the road not giving a care that the posted speed limit is 30 mph. This is in plain sight! Thankfully, the Warren County sheriffs have put a speed monitor at the end of this section of road. I feel that despite these efforts, which are appreciated, greater enforcement and fines are needed.

As of late its become a game of how high can I get this number and, frankly, it needs to stop. I know I can speak for many residents on this stretch who are waiting for one of three scenarios: 1) There is a horrible accident when a deer runs out from the cornfield next to the road and the driver loses control; 2) A vehicle loses control (voluntary or involuntarily) and ends up in a person’s living room and damages the home or, worse, kills its inhabitants who are downstairs; 3) the vehicle loses control on the sharp turn right after this stretch and crashes into the lake or a historical graveyard.

These occurrences have gotten more frequent due to the detour of the washed-out culvert that has been neglected by the town since it happened in April.

As a resident of this road, all I ask is that you slow down.

Michael William,

Queensbury