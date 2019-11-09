Editor:
I lived in Burlington, Vermont, a few years ago. In the Old Kingdom (just north of Burlington) are windmills. One family refused to sell when they had the chance. Big mistake. When they were on the news in 2015, the video showed the constant flickering of the light as the windmill rotated. And the deep, pulsing vibration that came from the ground — all that torque doesn't just go in to the armature of the generator up there in the sky. They were sick from the stress. I certainly can't attest to now-scientist Donald Trump’s claim of "sound cancer from windmills" (yep, it’s on Google) but the flickering and throbbing ground would drive me crazy. I'm not sure if I want to see these on West Mountain.
Setbacks and other regulations will be needed. I'm glad Queensbury is getting ahead of this.
Joseph Wagner, Glens Falls