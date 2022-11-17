Letter to the editor: Queensbury board overtaxes residents

The number one priority of an elected official is to be a good steward of your tax dollar. If elected officials fail in this fiduciary responsibility then all other issues become moot. The Queensbury Town Board led by Mr. Strough has voted to increase the town tax rate 56.7%. That is not a misprint. The wealthiest town in Warren County (Queensbury) is demanding town taxpayers absorb millions more in spending and have the residents foot the bill. The town budget will increase by 6 million dollars or 17%. How out of touch can elected officials be?

Queensbury has been overtaxing the residents for years. We have millions in reserves. The state controller said Queensbury has so much money (from overtaxation) that Queensbury could pay every bill even if the town did not receive even 1 penny for over six months. Mr. Strough crows about the state auditor saying the town has "no stress" because of it having so much money, when in reality the overtaxation has created an enormous amount of stress on the taxpayers footing their bills. Ever heard of a mortgage, heat, lighting bills? How about food and gas?

The Queensbury town auditor has pointed out that every year Queensbury underestimates the revenue coming in and overestimates the expenses resulting in a large surplus. This past year, 2021, had another record sales tax year and that revenue source has increased yearly. That is the bulk amount of dollars supporting the town. So, why slam the town taxpayers (breaking the state tax cap rate) when the taxpayers have already put millions into reserves in past years through overtaxation?

This clearly proves how out of touch every board member is with the people they supposedly represent and have failed in their fiduciary duties, increasing 57% the town tax rate. Let that sink in for a few days. Or until you get your tax bill.

Doug Beaty,

Queensbury county supervisor