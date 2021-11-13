Letter to the editor: Quakers support veterans, peace

This letter was not received in time to publish on Thursday, Veterans Day.

Editor:

We at Adirondack Friends Meeting in South Glens Falls wish to recognize Veterans Day with respect, caring and support for our veterans and active military and their families.

While Quakers are historically workers for peace, we hope that maintaining world peace will benefit all, including those in the military. We recognize and are grateful for their service and sacrifice on this day, and every day. Quakers work for peace and also for improved conditions for veterans including medical care, support for families of deployed military, and we work to end veterans’ homelessness.

Our local vets and troops are in our prayers for safety, success, health and protection from our loving Father in heaven. Much honor to our vets on this Veterans Day.

Pastor Sue MacKenzie, Adirondack Friends Meeting, South Glens Falls

