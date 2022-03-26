Letter to the editor: QHS musical an incredible show

Editor:

At the insistence of our 5-year-old grandson, we went to the Queensbury High School to see the production of “The Little Mermaid” performed by the high school students.

What an incredible performance. It lasted for two-and-a-half hours with a 15-minute intermission. You could tell that the performers had put in a lot of time and effort. They were flawless and energetic and the costumes were amazing.

I am glad my wife and I went. Very uplifting to spend time watching these young people perform especially after watching the unfolding world news and see how many adults have treated each other around the world.

Gives us hope that the next generation will do a better job when they come into leadership. Better than us adults have. Look up, our hope is with the young.

By the way, our grandson sat still and watched it all.

George S. Armstrong, Queensbury

