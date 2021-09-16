Letter to the editor: Putting in the work to feed kids healthy foods

Editor:

As we move through the month of September, the Glens Falls Hospital Health Promotion Center would not only like to observe National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month, but we would like to acknowledge the hard work our area school food services directors and team members have put forth this past year to feed area children healthy meals throughout this challenging time.

Not only have they fed and supported our students through the pandemic, but they have also helped to combat childhood obesity at the same time.

About 1 in 5 American children has obesity, putting them at a higher risk for asthma, sleep apnea, bone and joint problems, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. School meals play a role in shaping life-long eating habits and providing students with milk, fruit, vegetables and whole grains, which contain key nutrients like calcium and fiber.

The Health Promotion Center’s Creating Healthy Schools and Communities, a state Department of Health initiative, works with area schools to fight childhood obesity through access to healthy, affordable food and increased physical activity. The initiative partners with area food services directors to support these essential daily programs.