Letter to the editor: Putting blame other than on rioters is misplaced

Editor:

It is important to assess Argyle Supervisor Henke’s assertion about Black Lives Matter and the assault on the Capitol.

Washington’s CBS Channel WUSA9 examined D.C. Police budget cuts between 2020 and 2021 and concluded they had little impact on police operations. Funds were shifted to school security, neighborhood safety engagement, victim services, justice grants, and eviction assistance. Administration for these programs was shifted away from police, but the public safety services they support remain in place. The D.C. Police overspent their budget in 2020 by $41 million, so they actually received an increase in resources.

In 2014, the D.C. Police received millions of dollars’ worth of armored mine-resistant vehicles, 500 AR15s and other materiel from the federal distribution of military equipment to police. On Jan. 6, D.C. possessed more than adequate riot gear, barriers, body armor and other resources to have dealt with the insurrection. The choice was made to not use those resources.