Letter to the editor: Putting blame other than on rioters is misplaced

Editor:
It is important to assess Argyle Supervisor Henke’s assertion about Black Lives Matter and the assault on the Capitol.
Washington’s CBS Channel WUSA9 examined D.C. Police budget cuts between 2020 and 2021 and concluded they had little impact on police operations. Funds were shifted to school security, neighborhood safety engagement, victim services, justice grants, and eviction assistance. Administration for these programs was shifted away from police, but the public safety services they support remain in place. The D.C. Police overspent their budget in 2020 by $41 million, so they actually received an increase in resources.
In 2014, the D.C. Police received millions of dollars’ worth of armored mine-resistant vehicles, 500 AR15s and other materiel from the federal distribution of military equipment to police. On Jan. 6, D.C. possessed more than adequate riot gear, barriers, body armor and other resources to have dealt with the insurrection. The choice was made to not use those resources.
Supervisor Henke chose to blame advocates for police reform for the insurrectionists’ ability to overwhelm the police. The demands of Black Lives Matter had absolutely nothing to do with the assault on the Capitol nor the inability of police to defend it. We know who incited the mob, who enabled it and who failed to respond. We know that D.C. had sufficient resources at their disposal if they had acted on intelligence they possessed and chosen to use those resources to secure the Capitol.
For Henke to characterize the inadequate police response as what Black Lives Matter asked for is baseless in fact. Worse, it is an uncalled-for deflection that impedes meaningful discourse about what happened that day and in the long leadup to it. Henke must drop the rhetoric and frankly examine the factors that fomented, inflamed and sustained the violent insurrection.
Alan Stern, Greenwich,
chairman, Washington County Democratic Committee